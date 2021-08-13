Going on Staycation? Read this advice from gardaí to protect your home and property

As we approach the middle of August, Gardaí have issued advice on people going on holidays before children go back to school.
• Ask a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property.
• If possible leave a car in the driveway, this gives the impression someone is at home.
• Cancel deliveries such as milk and ask someone to collect your post.
• Lock away wheelie bins, ladders and other tools that could be used to climb on or force an entry.
• Keep your garden tidy, and if you’re away for a prolonged period ask someone to cut your grass.
• Secure any garden sheds with good quality locks, and independently secure bikes and other high value items. Consider marking high value items with your Eircode or other property marking system.
• Cash and Jewellery remain the targeted items. Don’t keep large amounts of cash at home and either take your jewellery with you or invest in a good quality safe.
• Consider installing a Video Doorbell. These are becoming very affordable and allows you to remotely answer a caller to your door; which again gives the impression someone is at home.
The information provided by Meath Crime Prevention on Facebooks says don’t hesitate to contact your local Garda Crime Prevention Officer.
And remember, #Covid19 can still spread and infect people who haven’t been vaccinated. So if you are going out or on holidays, keep to small groups to help stop the spread.
Stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19.
Let’s get our lives back safely.
More News
Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council has welcomed the Streetscape Enhancement scheme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.