Four Carlow towns to share in €220,000 Streetscape Enhancement scheme

Four communities in Carlow will receive a share of €220,000 for streetscape enhancements.

Tullow, Leighlinbridge, Rathvilly and Bagenalstown communities have the opportunity to share in €220,000 worth of financial support for the upgrade and enhancement of shopfronts and street facades with grants of up to €8,000 available per premises for quick win projects with the new Colour Carlow – Streetscape Enhancement Scheme being supported by central government under the Our Rural Future Strategy.

Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said, “I welcome this project and the support from the Minister for the roll out of this essential support for the communities in Tullow, Leighlinbridge, Rathvilly and Bagenalstown”

Commenting on the scheme, the Cathaoirleach stated that “The aim of the project is to improve the visual appearance of our urban streetscapes which increases pride and confidence in our hometowns and villages, making them more attractive places to live, work and do business. We in Carlow County Council look forward to working with communities, and owners of business and residential premises in these locations”

Speaking about the scheme, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan said, “Carlow County Council is delighted to roll out this scheme and work in partnership with the Department to support regeneration in rural locations of County Carlow.

“The success of the scheme will be down to the partnership approach and our hope is that local businesses, residents and communities will come together to rejuvenate their town by adding a splash of colour over the coming months”.

Explaining the application process, Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said, “Grants of up to 100% or €8,000 per premises can be provided under this scheme and now is the time to avail of this opportunity and we will support communities in whatever way we can to ensure that each town gets a good level of projects supported under the scheme”.

Mr. Comerford concluded by saying, over the coming month the council will host clinics and briefings for applications which can be submitted online on at https://leocarlow.submit.com/show/135 up to 2pm on September 10, 2021.

For further information log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call Linda on 059/9129783 or e-mail enterprise@carlowcoco.ie