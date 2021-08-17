17/08/2021

Gardaí renew appeal for information about death of Carlow woman who fell from bus

'Phenomenal response' to appeal for information about the incident

Amanda Kinsella

Amanda Kinsella, 27, died after she fell from moving a bus at Barnesmore Gap

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about the incident in which a young woman died after falling from a moving bus at Barnesmore Gap last Friday.

Amanda Kinsella, 27, who was a passenger on a private bus, was seriously injured when she fell from the moving vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle. She died after being airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. The Carlow woman had been home in Ireland on a summer break from the Middle East where she was working. 

The incident took place at  Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap at around 3.45pm on Friday, August 13.

A full forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí say they have already had a “phenomenal response” to their appeal for information about the incident.

They are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling on the N15 at Barnesmore Gap between 3.30pm and 4pm and may have dashcam footage to contact gardaí in Donegal town on (074) 9740190 or the Garda confidential line on  1800 666 111.

