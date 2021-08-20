20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tiggy’s Trust set up in memory of young Kilkenny College student from Carlow

Tiggy’s Trust set up in memory of young Kilkenny College student

Tiggy Hancock

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Tiggy’s Trust is a foundation set up in memory of 15-year-old Tiggy Hancock who died in June after a tragic horse-riding accident.
Her heartbroken family have set up a foundation to remember the Kilkenny College student who was ‘a talented rider, beloved daughter, sister and friend, and all-round wonderful person’.
The foundation has an active Facebook page which shares news, events and memories of the teenager.

In a post on the social media site her family said that “it was no coincidence that Tiggy touched the lives of so many in her short life - her golden heart and infectious fun personality extended to all who knew her.
“We have set up Tiggy's Trust as a way to honour Tiggy's memory by spreading the kindness and generosity that she exuded to those who need it most.
In a tribute to the popular youngster equestrian athletes representing Ireland wore a yellow ribbon when competing in the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo. The colour yellow was selected by the Hancock family as it was Tiggy’s favourite colour and a symbol of the person she was.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media