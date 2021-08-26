Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Gardaí warn over your child's name being visible on school bag

Gardaí warn over your child's name being visible on school bag

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Reporter

Parents and guardians have been advised not to have the names of children visible on their schoolbags. 

The warning has been issued by the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page which is operated by gardaí.

As children go back to school in the next week, the advice is aimed at preventing a child think a stranger is their friend if he/she calls their name.

The message on the Facebook page says: "That time of year is almost upon us again when the kids are back to school.

"If you are still out buying bits and pieces, please remember not to have any personalisations added to your child’s schoolbag with their name visible.

"A child will automatically presume that anyone who knows their name is not a stranger.

"There are so many choices out there from personalised pencil cases to stickers for books with the child's name added and that is fine as they won't be seen when the child is travelling to and from school."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media