Gardaí warn over your child's name being visible on school bag

Parents and guardians have been advised not to have the names of children visible on their schoolbags.

The warning has been issued by the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page which is operated by gardaí.

As children go back to school in the next week, the advice is aimed at preventing a child think a stranger is their friend if he/she calls their name.

The message on the Facebook page says: "That time of year is almost upon us again when the kids are back to school.

"If you are still out buying bits and pieces, please remember not to have any personalisations added to your child’s schoolbag with their name visible.

"A child will automatically presume that anyone who knows their name is not a stranger.

"There are so many choices out there from personalised pencil cases to stickers for books with the child's name added and that is fine as they won't be seen when the child is travelling to and from school."



