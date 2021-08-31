Met Éireann predicts end to sunny weather with colder temperatures expected

Met Éireann has predicted a mostly overcast Tuesday for much of Carlow, with temperature in and around 15 degrees, as the sunny weather takes a back seat temporarily.
It will be mainly dry and cloudy through the night with temperatures to range inbetween 7 to 10 degrees celsius.
While temperatures a reasonably high despite the overcast conditions, a significant northeast breeze will bring a very cool presence around the entire county.
Conditions are set to improve as the day wears on, with the sunny weather expected to return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 17 degrees expected.
However, the unseasonably hot weather experienced recently will come to an end, with dramatic changes expected from next weekend onward as temperatures are set to plummet as September is welcomed and signals the end of summer.
Feeling cooler today in the East with East to Northeast breeze. pic.twitter.com/isKMpmHOCm— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 31, 2021
