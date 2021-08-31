Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Met Éireann predicts end to sunny weather with colder temperatures expected

Met Éireann predicts end to sunny weather with colder temperatures expected

Reporter:

Reporter

Met Éireann has predicted a mostly overcast Tuesday for much of Carlow, with temperature in and around 15 degrees, as the sunny weather takes a back seat temporarily.

It will be mainly dry and cloudy through the night with temperatures to range inbetween 7 to 10 degrees celsius.

While temperatures a reasonably high despite the overcast conditions, a significant northeast breeze will bring a very cool presence around the entire county.

Conditions are set to improve as the day wears on, with the sunny weather expected to return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 17 degrees expected.

However, the unseasonably hot weather experienced recently will come to an end, with dramatic changes expected from next weekend onward as temperatures are set to plummet as September is welcomed and signals the end of summer.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media