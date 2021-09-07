Carlow4Sambo: Local ingredient makes it into All-Ireland mega sandwich

A local Carlow ingredient has made it into the Heinz All-Ireland mega sandwich which brings together one ingredient from every county.

The All-Ireland Sandwich competition, celebrating the country’s favourite local food producers, has ended to coincide with this weekend's All-Ireland football final.

The ingredients were nominated by the public.

Chosen by David Adams, Head of Heinz Ireland, and Dee Laffan, food writer and presenter, the final recipe has been released ahead of the All-Ireland final on Saturday, September 11.

See the 32 sandwich fillers below by county:

St. Tola Divine, a spreadable version of the award-winning goats cheese representing Co. Clare

Gubbeen Farmhouse Cheese, representing Co. Cork

Sourdough bread from Emilie’s Bakehouse, representing Co. Kerry

Irish butter from Glenstal Foods, representing Co. Limerick

Mature Cheese and Red Onion crisps from O’Donnells Crisps, representing Co. Tipperary

Blaa from Walsh’s Bakehouse, representing Co. Waterford

Cheddar from Coolattin Cheddar, representing Co. Carlow

Cucumbers from Welgro Produce, representing Dublin

Chilli jam from Gibney’s Preserves, representing Co. Kildare

Smoked trout pâté from Goatsbridge Trout Farm, representing Co. Kilkenny

Microgreens from Edmundburry Greens, representing Co. Laois

Honey roast ham from Herterich Artisan Meats, representing Co. Longford

Sourdough bread from The Home Bakery, representing Co. Louth

Organic lettuce from Meade Farm, representing Co. Meath

Shaved New York-style pastrami from Carrolls of Tullamore, representing Co. Offaly

Turkey slices from Green Farm Fine Foods, representing Co. Westmeath

Tomatoes from Wexford Tomatoes, representing Co. Wexford

Salami from Guastalla, representing Co. Wicklow

Smoke roasted organic salmon from North Coast Smokehouse, representing Co. Antrim

Onion jam from Burren Balsamics, representing Co. Armagh

Drumlin garlic cheese from Corleggy Cheeses, representing Co. Cavan

Crispy onions from Scotts Crispy Onions, representing Co. Derry

Wild Irish tuna from Shines Seafood, representing Co. Donegal

Black garlic butter from Abernethy Butter, representing Co. Down

Fresh free range eggs from Cavanagh Eggs, representing Co. Fermanagh

Mushrooms from Monaghan Mushrooms, representing Co. Monaghan

Bresola from Ispini Charcuterie, representing Co. Tyrone

Salad leaves from An Garraí Glas, representing Co. Galway

Boxty from McNiffe’s Bakery, representing Co. Leitrim

Sea salt from Achill Island Sea Salt, representing Co. Mayo

Sundried tomatoes from Ballagh Farm Shop, representing Co. Roscommon

Hummus from Sweet Beat, representing Co. Sligo



David Adams, Head of Heinz Ireland, said: “Our final recipe represents all of the wonderful local produce Ireland has to offer and is the perfect inspiration for a halftime treat to make at home ahead of this Saturday’s final. We’ve designed our sandwich in layers – one fish, one meat and one cheese – with it all held in place by four different types of bread and of course lashings of our Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise. A bit like an ultimate club sandwich.

“Thanks to everyone for nominating their favourites and for helping us celebrate Irish produce this summer.”

Commenting on the final recipe, food writer, presenter and sandwich selector, Dee Laffan, said: “This was such a fun competition to be involved in and to be able to witness such county pride for food producers across the island was incredible. I love that part of my job is to champion Irish food producers, but to see the public get behind their local favourites was really something special.

"This list of winning ingredients represents the fact that we have amazing producers and farmers across the entire island of Ireland. It makes you realise what’s available on your own doorstep, but also that supporting Irish is supporting local.

“The winning sandwich is a work of art in itself! I think the best thing about it is you can break it down and eat it in parts or use the list of winning ingredients to create so many delicious sandwich variations yourself!”

As well as the competition, Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise also launched a new limited-edition bottle for the summer – Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayo for Sam.

Linking to the well-known saying ‘Mayo for Sam’ slogan, referring to the Co. Mayo football team’s quest for the cup, the new bottle was launched to mark the 70th anniversary of Co. Mayo’s last win at the All-Ireland Final in 1951.

And with Co. Mayo reaching the 2021 final, there’s a final chance to grab a bottle for €3 through www.heinztohome.ie.