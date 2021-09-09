Carlow take away receives planning permission for extension
Planning permission for the extension of a drive-thru take away unit has been granted conditionally by Carlow County Council.
An application for the construction of an extension to the western side of the Supermacs unit at Four Lakes Retail Park on the Dublin Road.
It was lodged by Monaco Properties Ltd in May this year.
Adjustments are also due to be made to the existing car parking spaces adjacent to the building to allow for the extension.
Permission was granted this week in the lead-up to the decision deadline of September 13th.
