Permission sought to restore Carlow quarry to grassland
Carlow County Council has received an application to restore an abandoned sand and gravel quarry to agricultural grassland.
The proposed restoration at Tinnaclash in Hacketstown would include backfilling the 6.1 hectares using imported inert soil and stone.
Permission is also being sought for temporary ancillary development including a site office, a portable toilet and wheelwash. Improvement works to the site entrance, access gates, access road and internal access tracks will also be needed.
A decision on the application - submitted by Smith Groundworks and Civil Engineering Limited - is due by the end of next month.
According to An Bord Pleanála, permission for restoration was sought in 2019 as well. An inspector's report recommended permission be granted subject to conditions but it was refused by July 2020.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.