Carlow People! Have your say on Carlow's future development

Planning application for apartments
Submissions to the Draft Carlow County Development Plan 2022 - 2028 are now open until 5pm October 1, 2021.
The draft plan is accompanied with a Strategic Environmental Assesssment (SEA), an Appropriate Assessment (AA) Natura Impact Report and a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment.
Containing 16 chapters covering issues such as housing, infrastructure, climate action and rural development, the draft plan is available for inspection online or by appointment only.
Observations are invited regarding the Draft Plan and associated reports by "children or groups or associations representing the interests of children" as well as all "public or interested bodies."
Carlow County Council has informed that all submissions will be duly considered and if appropriate, be incorporated into the design of the final plan.
For more information on making an appointment or submission, visit: https://consult.carlow.ie/en/consultation/draft-carlow-county-development-plan-2022-2028
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.