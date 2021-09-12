In Pictures: Next chapter begins for Knockbeg College as new-look school officially opened

Knockbeg College celebrated a milestone in the school's long history with the official opening of the multi-million euro restoration and extension.
Old certainly meets new in regards to the extensive works carried out, with state of the art facilities blending seamlessly into the school's preserved architectural history.
Blessed by Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, and officially opened by TD and President of the Past Pupils' Union, Charlie Flanagan, an array of students, parents and staff - past and present - travelled from far and wide for a glimpse of the transformation to the former boarding school.
The opening of the former boarding school which is attended by boys on Laois, Carlow and Kildare, took place on Friday, September 10.
