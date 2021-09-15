Wrap up on Friday - wet and cold weather is on the way for Carlow

Get out your wet weather gear as there are forecasts for heavy rain on Friday morning.

According to Carlow Weather, the latest charts delay rainfall crossing Ireland tomorrow night resulting in possibly a very wet start to Friday for the eastern half of country.

"Stay tuned but Friday morning could be a wet commute for many!" the forecaster warns.

Met Eireann also has a gloomy forecast for Friday. It predicts the day will start off wet with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing northeastwards through the morning and afternoon, as brighter, sunnier conditions and showers, some heavy, follow from the west.

"The rain may linger over northeast Ulster until late in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with moderate westerly winds becoming light southerly generally. However, winds will freshen near the southwest coast on Friday evening from a west to northwest direction," Met Eireann says.

On Friday night, showers will continue, but will mostly die out overnight with some mist and fog patches forming.

Met Eireann predicts the lowest temperatures will be 7 to 11 degrees.