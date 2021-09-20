Death Notices for Carlow - September 18th - 20th, 2021

The late Mike Meaney

The death has occurred of Mike Meaney, Rathvinden, Leighlinbridge,Co. Carlow. September 13th 2021, following a tragic accident in Spain. Mike, adored son of his heartbroken parents Elaine and Des. Deeply regretted by his parents, uncles Gerry, Thos, Joe, Brendan & Danny, aunts Gaye & Mairead, uncles-in-law, aunts-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and Mike's many friends.

The late Elizabeth (Lila) Rogers née Lacey

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lila) Rogers née Lacey, Havenwood, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford and late of St. Austin’s Tce., Tullow, Co. Carlow – 18th September 2021 peacefully surrounded by her loving family; sadly missed by her loving husband Stephen, daughter Valerie, stepson Mark, sisters Marion and Kay, brothers Joe and Larry, son-in-law Stephen, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Beryl and Veronique, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) from 5 until 8 o’clock this evening (Monday September 20th). Removal from there at 10.30 o’clock on Tuesday morning to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow arriving for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 1.45 pm.

Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made directly to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Patrick McDonnell

The death has occurred of Mr. Patrick McDonnell of Francis Terrace, Airmount, Waterford, and late of Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Service will be held at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6W HY98 at 2.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday September 21st).

The late Brigid Dolan (née McDonald)

The death has occurred of Brigid Dolan (née McDonald) of 2 Burrin Manor, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Doonane, Crettyard, Co Laois and London, England, passed away peacefully, in St Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown, Co.Kilkenny, on September 18th, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late John and cherished sister of Mary Deevy (Cruttenclough, Bilboa, Co Carlow) and the late Edward. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, sister-in-law Kathleen McDonald, the Dolan family (Cavan), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, today (Monday) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 11.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Brigid's funeral mass can be viewed here.

The late Patrick (Patsy) Clancy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Clancy, of Saint Lazerian's Street, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow and late of Endrim, Ferbane, Co. Offaly. He died September 19th 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his daughter Elsa's residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Shelia, daughter Elsa, niece Shelia, son-in-law Dan, grandsons Matt & Eoin, brother Joe, sister Ann (Foley), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing today (Monday) at his daughter Elsa's home Garryduff, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, R95 V384. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at Saint Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Leighlinbridge cemetery.

Patsy's funeral mass can be viewed here.