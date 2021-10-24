Carlow library-goers asked to take survey ahead of 'full reopening'

Carlow County Library Service is asking people to partake in a survey before it fully re-opens.

The library is looking forward to reopening fully and welcoming everyone back into its buildings.

In the meantime, it is asking people to take part in a countywide survey. You can find the survey on the Carlow Library social media channels.

“Our Services had to respond overnight and some of the changes made due to the pandemic will stay with us,” said County Librarian John Shortall.

"We need to hear what people would like from their library service as we move forward and adapt to a post-covid world.”

The survey results will also inform the upcoming Library Development Plan and input from both library users and non-users is welcome.

You can find the survey through Carlow Library social media pages. Copies are also available from library buildings and county council offices. You can email the library at library@carlowcoco.ie or call 059 9129705