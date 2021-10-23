Search

23/10/2021

BREAKING: Gardaí swoop to make €500k drugs seizure in Carlow

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Gardaí have made a huge drugs seizure in Carlow today, Saturday, October 23.

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area, Gardaí seized cannabis (pending analysis) with a value upwards of €460,000.

Members attached to Carlow Detective Unit conducted the stop and search of a vehicle travelling on the M9 motorway. During the course of the search cannabis with an estimated value of upwards of €460,000 was recovered.
 
The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
 
A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with this seizure and detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
 
This investigation is ongoing.
 

