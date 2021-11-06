Search

06/11/2021

Carlow public lectures to feature Leaving Cert Poetry

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Carlow College, St. Patrick’s has announced the first of its annual Public Lecture series for 2021/22.

Two lectures will take place in November and will focus on prescribed material in Leaving Certificate English.

The Public Lectures will be available for live streaming with in-person attendance limited and will take place in adherence to current COVID restrictions.

The two lectures hosted in November include:

'Sing whatever is well made': A close look at Yeats, Rich, and Bishop given by Lecturer in English and published Poet, Dr. Derek Coyle on Monday, 15th November.

Reading the Poetry of Emily Dickinson and the Unseen Poem given by Dr. Simon Workman, Lecturer in English and Programme Director for the B.A. (Hons) in English & History at Carlow College, St. Patrick’s on Monday, 29th November.

Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Registrar for Carlow College, Dr. Thomas McGrath said: "The first of our public lecture series this year has been specifically designed to focus on Leaving Cert poetry to support students with their preparation for English examinations."

"We are very excited to be able to live-stream these lectures, in a College first, to allow English teachers and Leaving Cert students to virtually attend the lecture and hear an alternative voice on the work of W.B. Yeats, Adrienne Rich, Elizabeth Bishop, and Emily Dickinson." added Dr. McGrath.

The two lectures will be held from 1.45pm – 3.00pm on Monday, November 15, and Monday, November 29. 

Both lectures are free to attend with limited in-person attendance, all attendees must show their Covid-19 certificate. 

Booking is essential for both in-person attendance and live streaming. Tickets can be purchased here

