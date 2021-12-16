Give the gift of art this Christmas with Made in Carlow

Looking for that perfect gift for someone, or maybe just to treat yourself this Christmas? Give the timeless gift of art and shop at Made in Carlow this festive season.

The Made In Carlow art gallery is situated in the heart of Carlow Town and represents over 50 local and regional artists.

The gallery started in 2017 to provide local artists and crafts people with a place to showcase and sell their work.

The initial objective was to drive footfall and create a greater sense of community spirit into the centre of Carlow Town, which ultimately led to the opening of the gallery shop on Tullow Street

The ambition for the "Made in Carlow" brand is to be recognised and regarded as a high quality gallery while constantly improving upon its services with the aim of encouraging creativity amongst the community, whilst providing artists with a space to showcase their work.

The artworks include paintings, prints, ceramics, photography, woodwork, jewellery and gifts. All of which you can browse and buy on their website

The Made In Carlow Art Gallery has participated in local art festivals since 2018.In 2019, including the Wexford Opera Festival, the Kilkenny Arts Festival and the Carlow Fringe Arts Festival.

Made in Carlow, brings together a unique and wonderful selection of creative and unique art. Their unique collection is sure to bring happiness to your home as you choose a creation which resonates with you.