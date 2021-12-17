Students struggling to pay rent as they wait for delayed SUSI grant payments

Irish third level students have been left waiting, some say hungry and unable to catch a bus, over delays to pay the SUSI grant this Friday, December 17.

SUSI has posted on Twitter that the grant payment is coming into accounts today for PLC and Undergraduate students who receive the subsidy.

"Today's the fourth scheduled payment date of 21/22 for Higher Education students whose registration has been confirmed by their college at least one week ago Check out 'My Payments' in your SUSI account to see if your payment has processed"

However students are asking why it hasn't hit their accounts.

"Desperately need my susi for my rent," one said.

Student Megan, @wildest_ivy said she can't afford to get a bus home.

"@Susihelpdesk

Hey so my SUSI grant hasn't come in? sitting here waiting for it so that i can pay for a bus ticket for my 2+ hour commute :) kinda ridiculous a week before christmas and in the middle of exam season, don't you think ??"

"Kinda sucks for those of us who are dependent on this money coming through for rent , fuel etc. Hopefully be sorted soon," another said.

"it’s not here??? looks like I’m not eating today i guess I was trying to lose weight anyway," one student said.

"Some of us are poor and rely on that money every month please hurry," another said.

"I’m the same no payment today either can ye please reply and explain why," another said.

One student said she had spoken to SUSI who confirmed a problem.

"Just off the phone with them.. they are aware of the delay, hoping it will be resolved today but didn’t give a time, they are unsure what happened as the payment has been released on their side they said."

There are some witty tweets already getting out there.

The entire Irish third level population waking up to no payment from SUSI pic.twitter.com/JPaqBR1wm3 — nigerian giant (@ad3niranfad3) December 17, 2021

me and the 30 cents in my account waiting on the late susi grant @Susihelpdesk pic.twitter.com/orWOW0ooI0 — Rebecca (@rebecca12027) December 17, 2021

SUSI, who pay annual maintenance grants to eligible students ranging from €305 to €5,915, as well as college fees, has been approached for comment.