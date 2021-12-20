Breakfast with Santa raises €500 in popular Carlow pub

The festive breakfast event was a success with parents and kids as they got to meet the big man
Carpenter’s Bar and Lounge on Barrack Street, Carlow hosted breakfast with Santa over three weekends in December raising €500 to the Friends of St. Fiaccs house.
The festive breakfast event was a success with parents and kids as they got to meet the big man and receive presents such as books, toys and hot chocolate packs.
Speaking to Carlow Nationalist, Linda Carpenter, who thought of the idea, said:
"We love Christmas so much, so we were delighted to do this. It was a lovely thing to do. It was great seeing the children laughing and having fun.
"It was lovely to have things back to normal for a while."
Carpenter's donated €1 from every ticket sold, to the Friends of St. Fiaccs house and then matched it with another euro, bringing the total to €500.
