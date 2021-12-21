Search

21 Dec 2021

'High level of vacancy' in Carlow town centre discussed at council meeting

'High level of vacancy' in Carlow town centre discussed at council meeting

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow County Council has compiled a comprehensive list of all vacant properties in Carlow town and found that there was a “high level of vacancy” in the town centre.

Director of services, Michael Rainey, outlined the project to members of Carlow Municipal District at a recent meeting with the survey looking at all the floors of a building and not just vacant commercial units at street level.

Mr Rainey said that the council wanted to identify the issues with the buildings to find ways of bringing them back to occupancy adding "It's turned out to be a very interesting piece of work".

During the meeting Cllr Andrea Dalton said that she noticed there were more people living above shops and retail units in the town centre to which Mr Rainey replied that a shortage of student accommodation has led to them.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace inquired about two derelict buildings at Shamrock Plaza and Mr Rainey said that there’s a pre-planning meeting with the new owners and welcomed the news.

Cllr John Cassin also welcomed the news before adding people who earned too much money to be on the housing list but who didn’t earn enough to apply for a mortgage should be better supported.

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan pointed out that home loans were available from the council adding that there should be incentives for property owners to being their buildings back to life.

Mr Rainey also complimented the staff in the housing department and other areas for working under Covid restrictions.

Cllr Dalton also welcomed the news that new houses were being allocated in Rivercourt and Cois Dara in Carlow town so that families "were getting their forever home before Christmas".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media