Dogs loose on M9, motorists in Carlow advised to drive with caution

Motorists travelling north from Carlow and Kilkenny on the M9 this morning are advised to approach the stretch with caution.
There a number of dogs reportedly loose on the route between Castledermot and Tinryland junctions.
Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution.
Cllr Adrienne Wallace said the lack of services in Carlow "is totally inadequate and it is putting women’s lives at risk."
Approximately 1.6 million twins are born globally each year and 18 per cent of births in Ireland annually are twins
