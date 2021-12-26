Carlow man signs 2-year rugby contract

Carlow native Tom Daly has signed a new two year deal with Connacht, extending his contract with the rugby club.

A fan favourite since he arrived from Leinster, Daly was named both the Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season as he earned a call-up to the Irish squad for the summer tests.

Commenting on the announcement, Daly said:

"Playing for Connacht has been the highlight of my career so far.

"There’s a really strong group of players and management who are all working together to succeed both in the URC and Champions Cup. I’m thankful to Andy and the coaches who have shown trust in me and I can’t wait to play my part in achieving our aims in the years ahead."

| We are thrilled to announce Tom Daly has signed a two-year contract extension with the province



Our current Players' Player & Supporters' Player of the Year is here to stay @Thomasdaly12



Full story: https://t.co/VPyFpoMOL0 pic.twitter.com/XTVfjFGyQF — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 23, 2021

A spokesperson for Connacht Rugby said:

"Connacht Rugby are thrilled to announce Tom Daly has become the latest player to commit his future to the province, with the centre signing a new two-year deal."

Daly cemented his place in the Connacht squad since joining on an initial loan deal in December 2018, before his move became permanent at the end of that season.

Head coach Andy Friend said:

"Tom is the perfect example of a player who has grabbed his playing opportunities with both hands.

"I’ve been impressed by him ever since he joined on his loan deal in 2018, and then we all saw last season just how good of a player he’s become.

"We’re all looking forward to seeing him continue his progression and help the squad to succeed over the next two years.”