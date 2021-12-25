You are not alone! Helplines to help you this Christmas

While Christmas may offer a welcome distraction for many people, for others Christmas is a tough and lonely time of year - especially those living alone or those who are sick or grieving.

This Christmas will also carry much concern and anxiety as the pandemic pushes people further apart.

Always remember though, there is support out there if you need it.



Samaritans

Whatever you are going through, Samaritans can help

Free phone: 116 123

24 hours a day, 365 days a year

www.samaritans.org



ALONE

If you or an older person you know needs support

0818 222 024

8am-8pm

www.alone.ie



Childline

Talking makes us stronger

Free phone: 1800 66 66 66

Free text: 50101

www.childline.ie

Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS)



DVAS is offering full phone support service, information and advocacy.

Phone: 071-9141515 Monday to Friday 10am-5pm.

Email support@dvas.ie.

Text 50808

50808 is a free, anonymous, 24/7 messaging service providing everything from a calming chat to immediate support.

Texting 50808 is free on all major networks (Vodafone, Eir, Three, Gomo, Tesco & Virgin). Customers of 48, An Post & Clear Mobile should use 0861800280 - standard SMS charges may apply to the 086 number.



Jigsaw

Mental health support and advice for young people aged 12 to 25

Supports include a live chat, live group chats, and a forum for asking questions.

www.jigsaw.ie



Irish Hospice Foundation

Bereavement support line

1800 80 70 77

Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm

www.hospicefoundation.ie



Women's Aid

Listening. Believing. Supporting

Free phone: 1800 341 900

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Instant messaging service:

Monday to Friday 10am – 1pm and 7pm to 10pm

Saturday 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 10pm.

Sunday 11am – 1pm and 7pm to 10pm.

www.womensaid.ie



Men's Aid Ireland

Supporting men experiencing domestic violence

01 554 3811

www.mensaid.ie



Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Support for anyone affected by sexual violence, at any time

Free phone: 1800 77 88 88

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

A webchat service is open Monday to Friday, 10am-2pm

www.drcc.ie



Aware

Support for people affected by depression

Free phone: 1800 80 48 48

Monday to Sunday 10am-10pm

www.aware.ie



Pieta House

For people at risk of suicide and self-harm

Free phone: 1800 247 247

Text HELP to 51444

www.pieta.ie