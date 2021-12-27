Search

27 Dec 2021

Film set during Troubles makes Oscars shortlist twice as James Bond and sci-fi epic lead

A film set during the Troubles in Northern Ireland has made the 94th Oscars shortlist with two nominations.

Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh, received one nomination in the Sound category and the other in Music (Original Song) for Down To Joy. 

The shortlist was announced late last night, with No Time to Die and Dune leading nominations with four each. 

The star of the semi-autobiographical film, Jamie Dornan, recently told The Times it was "brutal" that his late father could not have seen the film. 

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond was shortlisted for make-up and styling, music (original song), sound and visual effects.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, starring Timothee Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, was shortlisted for make-up and styling, music (original score), sound, and visual effects.

Other categories announced were documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, animated short film, and live action short film.

Joining Belfast, several other films were also shortlisted in two categories.

Spiderman: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, also picked up two shortlist nominations for sound and visual effects.

The web-slinging blockbuster smashed box-office in its December opening weekend making an estimated 600 million dollars worldwide.

It was beaten only by Avengers: Infinity War, which earned 640 million dollars worldwide, and Avengers: Endgame which earned 1.2 billion dollars.

Three more Marvel films were nominated for visual effects; Black Widow, Eternals and Shang Chi: Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Netlfix’s The Power Of The Dog – starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons – was shortlisted for music (original score) and sound.

Singer Billie Eilish also picked up two shortlist nominations for her documentary The World’s A Little Blurry and Bond theme tune No Time To Die, having written and performed the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell. 

Belfast comes out in January. 

