Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday December 31
The late David Lyons
The death has occurred of David Lyons of Rathoe, Carlow
Peacefully at home December 30, 2021.
House strictly private at all times please. Funeral Arrangements Later.
The late Mary (Marie) Byrne (née Coffey)
The death has occurred of Mary (Marie) Byrne (née Coffey) of Ballyhide, Carlow
Passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 30, 2021, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.
Beloved wife of John Joe, much loved mother Mary, Tina, Junior, Catherine, Farmer, Thomas, Elizabeth and Patrick and cherished sister of Betty and Kathleen.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May Marie Rest In Peace
Due to Covid restrictions, it will be a Direct Family only wake, for the protection of all. Thank you for your understanding in this. Removal will be from her home, at 11.30am on Saturday, to St Clare’s Church, Griaguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon.
Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery, Carlow.
For those that wish to attend but cannot, Marie’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.
https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.