Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - January 3 2022

The late Tom Byrne

The death has occurred of Tom Byrne of Ballytiglea, Borris, Carlow.



Suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife and dear friend Catherine, adoring daughter Louise, loving brothers Paddy and Derek, sisters Joanne and Therese, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday January 3 followed by burial in Ballyellen Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on link below

CLICK HERE TO VIEW

The late Una McNally (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Una McNally (née Nolan) of Tobinstown, Tullow, Carlow.



December 31, 2021. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; pre-deceased by her husband John, sons Brendan and Christopher, sister Kathleen and brother Christopher.

Sadly missed by her loving family Tina, John, Cathy, Majella, Evlyn, Thomas and Joan, sisters Mary and Eileen, brother Sean, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Una rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Monday, January 3 for 11am. Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in Ballinabranagh Cemetery.

Una’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

The late Emily Lambe (née Hannan)

The death has occurred of Emily Lambe (née Hannan) of Ballyduff, Tullow, Carlow.



Peacefully, at her home. Pre-deceased by her son John and husband Leslie.

Emily will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Shirley, devoted grandchildren Leah, Zara, Katie, Lorraine and Jack, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Susan, sisters Mary, Evelyn and Kit, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Emily's Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday January 5 at 1.00pm in St. John's Church, Clonmore, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard.

House strictly private, please.

The family wishes to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

The late Josephine O'Brien



The death has occurred of Josephine O'Brien of River Cottage, Ballynoe, Ardattin, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully at the District Hospital, Carlow & the Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care, surrounded by her adored daughter Ann on January 2, 2022.

Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Sean, grandsons Peter & Patrick, relatives, friends & kind neighbours.

May Josephine's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Saint's Peter & Paul Church, Ballon at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon cemetery. Josephine's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

The late Yvonne James (née Griffiths)

The death has occurred of Yvonne James (née Griffiths) of Allendale, Knockrobin, Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Myshall, Carlow.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, on January 1, 2022.

Yvonne, beloved wife of Val and cherished mother of Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, grandchildren Andrew & Scott, daughters-in-law Arlene & Kate, great-grandson Oliver, sister Eileen, brother Wesley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Leslie, relatives & her many friends in Knockrobin Hill Nursing Home.

May Yvonne's Gentle Soul Be At Rest.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving in the Church of Ireland, Church Hill, Wicklow town on Tuesday at 11am, followed by committal in the Adelaide Memorial Church yard, Myshall, Co. Carlow at approx. 1.15pm.

The late Geraldine Core

The death has occurred of Geraldine Core of Carlow Town, Carlow.

January 2, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Sadly missed by her loving partner John Parr, son Brian, daughters Celina and Jenny, brothers John, Pa, Martin and Anthony, sisters Jean, Margo, Lisa and Bridgie, grandchildren Courtney, Kemar, Corey, Ellie, Cavon, Karis, Reilly-May, Amy, Ava and Michael, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Geraldine Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam