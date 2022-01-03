CARLOW WEATHER: Met Éireann issues moderate advisory weather warning

Met Éireann issues moderate advisory weather warning for Carlow
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Carlow which will be valid from 8pm tonight (Monday 3) to 9am tomorrow morning (Tuesday 4).
A mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight with a cold airmass following from the north.
An advisory has been issued now by Met Éireann pic.twitter.com/dASh106MMO— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 3, 2022
Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution while the warning is in effect.
