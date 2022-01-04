JOBS ALERT: Positions now available in Carlow

There are 33 job positions available in Carlow right now from social worker to spa therapist to store assistants.

Whether you're looking for a new career path or just to get started on that ladder, check out the full list of available positions here.

Mount Wolseley Hotel Spa and gold resort are currently looking to fill a number of positions:

- Experienced Duty Manager

- Assistant Maintenance Manager

- Spa Therapist

- Head Barman

For more information on these positions click here

Brennan Associates, the construction consultancy services company specialising in cost / procurement & project management and successful delivery of construction projects across a wide industry spectrum is currently recruiting for two positions:

- Senior Quantity Surveyor / Cost Manager

- Executive Assistant

For more information on these positions click here

The HSE is recruiting for a number of different roles:

- Financial Analyst

- Professionally Qualified Social Worker

- Health Care Support Assistant

- Community Swabber

- Consultant General Adult Psychiatrist

- Specialist Orthodontics

- Director of Nursing

For more information on these positions click here

Aldi Stores is looking to fill 3 positions of Store Assistant in all three of its Carlow Stores in:

- Graiguecullen

- Carlow Town

- Bagnelstown

For more information on these positions click here

The Dome Family Entertainment Centre is currently recruiting for one role:

- General Manager

For more information on this position click here

Teach Dolmain Bar and Restaurant is currently recruiting for one position:

- Head Chef

For more information on this position click here

Londis Supermarket is currently recruiting for one position:

- Full Time Experienced Baker

For more information on this position click here

For more information on all job positions and how to apply click here