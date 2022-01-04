Applications now open for Festival & Event Funding in Carlow for 2022

Carlow County Council has this week announced details of its Community Festival and Events funding for 2022, supporting community organisations in the County to create experiences for visitors and locals.

Carlow County Council Festival & Event Fund aims to assist with the creation of community-based tourism events for County Carlow.

The Fund is a combination of Carlow County Councils own events, events in partnership with other bodies that have similar objectives, and events run by external organisers who receive direct funding contributions from Carlow County Council via an application process for the Festival & Events Fund.

The initial call for applications is for Festivals & Events which occur during the period May 2022 to October 2022. Funding available under this call is €50,000.

A further call will be advertised in May 2022 for the period October 2022 to December 2022 (which will include partnerships opportunities for events for the Festive Family Experience Programme).

Speaking about the scheme for 2022, Kieran Comerford , Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said:

"It should be remembered that the festivals sector, in addition to the cultural and social benefits, also play an important part in supporting the local economy by helping to form a positive image of County Carlow as a culturally vibrant visitor destination.

"It is essential that as a local authority we take a prudent approach to supporting safe experiences and their development by community groups in the form of this new scheme and we look forward to working with the groups on the ground in the creation of new visitor experiences”.

Closing date for applications is February 4, 2022 @ 5.00pm

To apply click the following link: https://submit.link/CU

For further information on the scheme, contact Jade Lawlor on enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059-9129783