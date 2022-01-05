Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday, January 5, 2021

The late Kathleen (Kitty) Horan

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Horan of Maidstone, Kent, UK and formerly of Ballymanus Terrace, Carlow.

Kitty died peacefully at the nursing home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Kitty is predeceased by her partner Eamonn, sisters Marie, Cecilia, Margaret, brothers Paddy, Eamonn, Oliver, Michael, John and Gerald.Kitty will be sadly missed by her family, sister Dympna, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and a wide circle of friends.

Cremation at Vinters Park Crematorium Maidstone, UK at 12.30pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Her ashes will be returned to Ireland for burial later in the year.

May Kitty Rest in Peace.

The late Ellie Dalton (née Flood)

The death has occurred of Ellie Dalton (née Flood) of Headfield, Ballymurphy, Carlow.



Peacefully in Signa Care Nursing Home, Killerig. Pre-deceased by her husband Gerry and brothers Jim and Willie. Sadly missed by her brothers John and Paddy, sisters - in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Ballymurphy for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Thursday January 6 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on link below

Click here to view

May Ellie rest in peace

The late Paul McCarthy

The death has occurred of Paul McCarthy of Pollerton, Carlow Town, Carlow / Crumlin, Dublin.



Passed away, peacefully in his sleep, on January 2, 2022.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Jasmine and step-father of Celine, Dianne, Jo Jo and Adam, adored son of Marie, cherished brother of Keith, Samantha and Vicky and treasured uncle of Charlie, Kian and Croís.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly on RIP.ie

The late Anne Dwyer (née Lawlor)

The death has occurred of Anne Dwyer (née Lawlor) of Knocknaboley, Hacketstown, Carlow.



January 3, 2022. Peacefully at her son Kevin’s residence Carlow surrounded by her loving family; Predeceased by her husband CQMS Jimmy Dwyer, partner Dan Lawlor and brother Jimmy.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin and James, Kevin’s partner Mags, sisters Breda and Mary, grandchildren Jonny, William and Anna, Mags children Dylan and Emma, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Anne rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Thursday, January 6, for 2pm Requiem Mass, after which she will be laid to rest in Knockananna Cemetery.

Anne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Service.

The late Sean Connors

The death has occurred of Sean Connors of Currenree , Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow.



Sean passed away peacefully in Beechwood Nursing Home on Tuesday, January 4, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughters Geraldine, Triona, Marypaula and Una, grandchildren Ellie, James and Milo, sons in law Karl, Martin and Davy, sisters Una and Mary (Biddy), his nephew Tony, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid19 restrictions a strictly private wake will be held for Sean.

Removal from Currenree to St Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen will take place at 10.30 am on Friday to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Sean's soul Rest In Peace

The late Patricia (Trish) Henry (née Duff)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) Henry (née Duff) of Chaplestown, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully at her home in the loving company of her husband Pat and son John.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew Tony, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Trish Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home. House private please.

Trish's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday January 7 at 11.00am in The Holy Family Church, Askea, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am can be viewed on the following link:

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Donations in lieu of flowers to: The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland

Pat and John would like to express their sincere gratitude to Ester, Chris and all the carers at Bluebird Care.