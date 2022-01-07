JOBS ALERT: Positions now available in Carlow

There are 33 job positions in Carlow right now
There are 33 job positions available in Carlow right now from social worker to spa therapist to store assistants.
Whether you're looking for a new career path or just to get started on that ladder, check out the full list of available positions here.
Mount Wolseley Hotel Spa and gold resort are currently looking to fill a number of positions:
- Experienced Duty Manager
- Assistant Maintenance Manager
- Spa Therapist
- Head Barman
For more information on these positions click here
Brennan Associates, the construction consultancy services company specialising in cost / procurement & project management and successful delivery of construction projects across a wide industry spectrum is currently recruiting for two positions:
- Senior Quantity Surveyor / Cost Manager
- Executive Assistant
For more information on these positions click here
The HSE is recruiting for a number of different roles:
- Financial Analyst
- Professionally Qualified Social Worker
- Health Care Support Assistant
- Community Swabber
- Consultant General Adult Psychiatrist
- Specialist Orthodontics
- Director of Nursing
For more information on these positions click here
Aldi Stores is looking to fill 3 positions of Store Assistant in all three of its Carlow Stores in:
- Graiguecullen
- Carlow Town
- Bagnelstown
For more information on these positions click here
The Dome Family Entertainment Centre is currently recruiting for one role:
- General Manager
For more information on this position click here
Teach Dolmain Bar and Restaurant is currently recruiting for one position:
- Head Chef
For more information on this position click here
Londis Supermarket is currently recruiting for one position:
- Full Time Experienced Baker
For more information on this position click here
For more information on all job positions and how to apply click here
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.