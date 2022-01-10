Carlow village to benefit from funding under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund

€222,000 has been awarded to the village of Rathvilly in Carlow under the Rural and Community Development Fund (RRDF).

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced the funding today which is part of a €21.5m fund aimed at regenerating 27 rural towns and villages across Ireland that will help combat dereliction and increase vibrancy.

The projects include the transformation of old schools, cinemas and vacant buildings into creative studios, remote working hubs and community spaces in a bid to attract people back to rural Ireland.



Speaking on the news, Minister Humphreys said:

"When complete, these projects will leave a lasting difference on these locations for generations to come, benefitting tens of thousands of families in Rural Ireland."

Other areas which will benefit include Drumshambo in Leitrim, Listowel in Kerry, Oldcastle Town Centre in Meath, Borris-in-Ossory in Laois, Granard in Longford, Callan in Kilkenny, Gort in Galway, and Nenagh in Tipperary.

Minister Humphreys continued: "I’m particularly pleased to see that so many projects being supported today will provide remote working opportunities for tens of thousands of people.

"Remote Working is the now very much part of the fabric of Rural Ireland due to COVID-19. By continuing to invest in remote working facilities - by turning old, run-down buildings into digital hubs, we will ensure more of our young people can work and live in their own community."

As all the projects are in Category 2, the announced funding will bring them to development stage ready to commence works.

Category 2 projects are those that require significant development before they reach the stage of being shovel ready.