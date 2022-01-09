CARLOW WEATHER: Mostly dry and bright conditions expected over coming days

Largely settled spell of weather expected for the coming week with only small amounts of rain or drizzle and high pressure dominating. Temperatures close to normal in general but a little on the cold side in the east. There'll be some frost and fog forming under cloud breaks by night.
Tonight will be generally cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 5 degrees occurring early on, with temperatures rising overnight in light southerly winds.
Mild, damp and mostly cloudy expected for Monday with patchy rain and drizzle but good dry periods developing in the morning. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate south to southwesterly winds, veering light westerly in the evening.
Scattered showers will continue this afternoon over Ulster️. Light rain and drizzle over much of Munster will continue to slowly spread northeastwards through the day, reaching eastern parts later in the evening️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 9, 2022
️Afternoon highs of 6 to 9°C in mostly moderate westerly winds. pic.twitter.com/Zaoizwxwcj
Patchy rain will clear southeastwards early on Monday night and it will become mainly dry and cold with clear spells. In light southwest or variable breezes some mist and fog patches will form along with a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.
Tuesday will be a bright and largely dry day with long spells of sunshine and just a little patchy drizzle along southern coasts and isolated light showers in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light southwesterly winds, fresher near to the northwest coast.
Tuesday night will be a dry night with long clear spells, allowing lowest temperatures to fall to between -1 and +3 degrees with frost developing in places in mostly light winds. Some mist and fog patches forming also.
