Road closed in Carlow following incident

The Rathoe road in Tullow is closed this morning following an incident overnight.
A single car incident occurred close to the Tullow Rugby Club and the Forge Cross just after 3am this morning.
Notice from @CarlowFRS— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) January 11, 2022
⚠️ROAD CLOSED⚠️ Tullow - Rathoe Closed close to Tullow Rugby Club for a number of hours following an incident overnight. It is expected this road will be closed for a number of hours.
Please avoid the area until further notice. @kclr96fm @CWnationalist pic.twitter.com/RTUocg2blN
Two units of Tullow fire brigade attended the scene and it’s understood one person was taken to hospital.
The stretch of road is expected to be closed for a number of hours and motorists are advised to avoid the are and take alternative routes.
