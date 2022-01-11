Gardaí appeal for witnesses following theft in Carlow

The incidents happened between Thursday (January 6) at 2pm and Friday (January 7) at 9am.
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses following criminal damage and theft.
A grey Toyota Rav4 had its window smashed while parked at Penny Lane, Tullow St between Thursday (January 6) at 2pm and Friday (January 7) at 9am.
The driver side window was smashed between these times, nothing was taken from the car.
The passenger window of a blue Hyundai i30 was also smashed and a sum of cash was taken from the glove box.
Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, in particular dashcam footage to contact Gardaí in Carlow
with any information on 059 913 6620.
