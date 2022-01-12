Search

12 Jan 2022

Carlow paramedics to virtually meet An Taoiseach today to discuss unsuitable facilities

Carlow paramedics to virtually meet An Taoiseach today to discuss unsuitable facilities

Ambulance staff will also discuss making improvements to the system to make sure local people aren't left waiting when they need the service.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Local paramedics in Carlow are set to meet with Micheál Martin today to discuss the unsuitable facilities at St Dympna's.

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor told KCLR that ambulance staff will also discuss making improvements to the system to make sure local people aren't left waiting when they need the service.

"The last maybe year or two we've had absolutely horrific delays for people that have been waiting on ambulances and it's become a really big issue for me and I want to first of all compliment ambulance paramedics for the great work that they're doing and I've worked with them now for the last few years but there's huge issues.

HSE thanks people in Carlow for ongoing co-operation in test centres

"The ambulance base is not fit for purpose in Carlow where the ambulance paramedics work from and it's unsuitable; very small, there's two showers in it but it's in a bit of a prefab, we're actually in a prefab, now we're in 2022 and it's just attached to one of the end buildings of St Dympna's but like they're in a prefab and it's unacceptable.

"Now I have been told from the HSE that there was a list of ten ambulances bases that are being done and Cork is the first one and Carlow is meant to be the second one, that's what I'm told that there's ten bases being built but the problem is I need to get that totally confirmed, I need to get a timescale on it."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media