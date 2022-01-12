Carlow paramedics to virtually meet An Taoiseach today to discuss unsuitable facilities

Local paramedics in Carlow are set to meet with Micheál Martin today to discuss the unsuitable facilities at St Dympna's.

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor told KCLR that ambulance staff will also discuss making improvements to the system to make sure local people aren't left waiting when they need the service.

"The last maybe year or two we've had absolutely horrific delays for people that have been waiting on ambulances and it's become a really big issue for me and I want to first of all compliment ambulance paramedics for the great work that they're doing and I've worked with them now for the last few years but there's huge issues.

"The ambulance base is not fit for purpose in Carlow where the ambulance paramedics work from and it's unsuitable; very small, there's two showers in it but it's in a bit of a prefab, we're actually in a prefab, now we're in 2022 and it's just attached to one of the end buildings of St Dympna's but like they're in a prefab and it's unacceptable.

"Now I have been told from the HSE that there was a list of ten ambulances bases that are being done and Cork is the first one and Carlow is meant to be the second one, that's what I'm told that there's ten bases being built but the problem is I need to get that totally confirmed, I need to get a timescale on it."