12 Jan 2022

People of Carlow! Have your say on the future of Europe!

People of Carlow! Have your say on the future of Europe!

This public meeting will be held on Thursday January 13 from 5pm.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan will lead an online public meeting for all those interested in Carlow on the future of Europe. 

Last year the European Union launched the first and largest-ever citizen consultation to determine the future of the European Union, called the Conference on the Future of Europe.

"This process is a unique and timely opportunity for the people of Carlow, to debate the opportunities and challenges here in Carlow and how they relate to the priorities of the European Union.

"No matter where you are from or what you do, this is the time and place to think about what future you want for Carlow and the whole European Union", stated Cllr. Fintan Phelan.

All European citizens are invited to contribute to the consultations.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr. Fintan Phelan is inviting the people of Carlow to log on to this public meeting on Thursday January 13 from 5pm.

The meeting is being organised in conjunction with the Renew Europe group in the European Committee of the Regions.

Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne and Billy Kelleher MEP will be attending the meeting.

"During the event people will come together for a joint online introductory and concluding session, where we will be joined by other citizens from different countries to discuss local issues and solutions together.

"We will also break into our individual towns to discuss what the European Union means to us and what we would like to see it do in the future. Other cities involved in this initiative include Bucharest and The Hague", explained Cllr. Phelan.

"It is important that the people of Carlow have their say on the direction of Europe and that is why I have organised this event in conjunction with the Renew Europe Group. This citizens dialogue is open to all the people of County Carlow both young and old", said Cllr. Phelan

The event will take place on Thursday January 13 at 5pm, to register please email fphelan@carlow.ie

