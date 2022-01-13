Parcels could be delayed as Irish courier service goes into liquidation

Some parcel deliveries in Ireland may be delayed after a major courier service went into voluntary liquidation last week.

ecoXpress is a zero-emissions delivery service, which enabled businesses and shoppers to send, collect and return small parcels through a national network of ecoAgents.

Some small businesses are now scrambling to find alternative courier services, potentially delaying the delivery of some products to customers. Businesses are contacting customers about the issue if it applies to their orders.

ecoXpress has issued a statement confirming their liquidation.

It read: "We regret to inform you that the Board of EcoXpress Operations Limited met on January 5, 2022 and decided to place the company into a creditor’s voluntary liquidation, as it can no longer pay its debts as they fall due and does not have a reasonable prospect of survival.

"We would like to thank all our clients, ecowarriors and staff for their support over the last 12 months. We are currently identifying any undelivered parcels that are within ecoXpress depots, and will use best efforts to get these returned over the coming days.

"We will ensure everyone is kept fully briefed and informed as we have more information over the coming days and weeks."