Search

16 Jan 2022

Update on local rail services and new lifts at Carlow station

Update on local rail services and new lifts at Carlow station

Update on local rail services and new lifts at Carlow station

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Jan 2022

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed an update from Iarnród Éireann regarding a review of capacity on Waterford rail services over the next six months and the installation of lifts at Carlow Station.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“Following contact with Iarnród Éireann, I have been informed that Iarnród Éireann will take delivery of 41 Intercity railcar carriages by the middle of this year. 

Carlow College to Host Public Lecture with Holocaust Survivor

Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Carlow following criminal damage

“They added that post-COVID demand is suppressed in the short-term across the network, including on Waterford services. Iarnród Éireann say they will analyse this trend and adapt its timetable to meet customer demands, in consultation with the NTA. It is expected that this assessment will take a number of months as travel patterns become established with a phased return to the workplace. 

“Once this process has been completed a timetable and capacity proposal will be prepared and issued for public consultation on Iarnród Éireann’s website, and it is currently estimated that this process will commence in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

The Carlow TD was also given an update on the installation of lifts at Carlow station.

“New lifts have been installed at the station. The contractor is currently working on the final snag and checklists before it can be officially handed over to Iarnród Éireann for operation. Iarnród Éireann say they anticipate this to be completed during the first quarter of 2022,” added Deputy Murnane O’Connor.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media