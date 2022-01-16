Update on local rail services and new lifts at Carlow station

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed an update from Iarnród Éireann regarding a review of capacity on Waterford rail services over the next six months and the installation of lifts at Carlow Station.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“Following contact with Iarnród Éireann, I have been informed that Iarnród Éireann will take delivery of 41 Intercity railcar carriages by the middle of this year.

“They added that post-COVID demand is suppressed in the short-term across the network, including on Waterford services. Iarnród Éireann say they will analyse this trend and adapt its timetable to meet customer demands, in consultation with the NTA. It is expected that this assessment will take a number of months as travel patterns become established with a phased return to the workplace.

“Once this process has been completed a timetable and capacity proposal will be prepared and issued for public consultation on Iarnród Éireann’s website, and it is currently estimated that this process will commence in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

The Carlow TD was also given an update on the installation of lifts at Carlow station.

“New lifts have been installed at the station. The contractor is currently working on the final snag and checklists before it can be officially handed over to Iarnród Éireann for operation. Iarnród Éireann say they anticipate this to be completed during the first quarter of 2022,” added Deputy Murnane O’Connor.