Today is the deadline for objections against lithium prospecting in Carlow

A local community in Carlow is rallying in opposition against a company, which is backed by a Chinese industrial giant, that wants to prospect for lithium across Carlow and Wicklow.

Since the 1970s it has been widely known that there has been Lithium present in the area and Blackstairs Lithium Company have had held a prospecting license locally since 2009.

However, the increasing demand for Lithium, which is used in electric car batteries and smartphones, along with industry statements about Carlow and Wicklow has raised local fears leading to the formation of the Save Moylisha Hill group.

Blackstairs Lithium Company recently submitted a renewal application to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications to prospect for Lithium in over 150 Townlands over a 50km stretch of south and east Carlow and Co Wicklow.

Known as the Avalonia Project, the area stretches from Borris in Carlow to Stranakelly in Co Wicklow and takes in Myshall, Clonegal, Kildavin and Rathanna parts of Mt Leinster and the Wexford border.

Big concerns about mining include the risk to ground water and the devastating impact on the landscape. Locals have also slammed the absence of consultation about the project.

Chairperson Anthony McNulty said they were fighting against the idea of a "mine tearing the heart out of Moylisha Hill".

He said:

"Our committee has been formed to at last give this united community a voice to say enough.

"We do not want our beautiful landscape destroyed, our wildlife and our farmlands affected, our rivers and drinking waters at risk, our tourism and Wicklow Way walkers frightened off by the industrialisation of our countryside, industrialisation for the profit of shareholders who do not care about our environment or our area."

Objections can currently be lodged to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications by emailing gsro@decc.gov.ie and be sure to include the reference number MA 284/1 the PLA (Prospecting Licence Area) and the reason for your objection. The deadline is today Friday 13.

A spokesperson for the department said:

"The company was originally granted the eight prospecting licences in August 2009 for a period of six years to explore for lithium and other minerals. The licences were renewed for a further six year period in August 2015 and the licensee has recently sought to renew the licences for a further two years."

The department stressed the license does not give permission for mining but allows for the exploring for minerals.

“Once the consultation period has closed, all valid submissions will be considered ahead of making a final decision on whether or not to renew the prospecting licences.”