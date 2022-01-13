Search

14 Jan 2022

Solidarity Vigil in Carlow for Aisling Murphy

Solidarity Vigil in Carlow for Aisling Murphy

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

13 Jan 2022

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

An outpouring of grief has seen solidarity vigils spring up across Ireland following the murder of Aisling Murphy in Tullamore last Wednesday with one being organised on Friday night at 6pm in Carlow.

The Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign have organised a candle-lit vigil to stand in solidarity with Aisling’s family.

One of the organisers, Cllr Adrienne Wallace said:

“This is a shocking and callous act that has brutally robbed a young woman of her life, a family of their daughter and a community of a wonderful teacher. We want to stand in solidarity with Aisling’s grieving family and let them know the country is mourning with them, from Carlow to Tullamore Aisling is in our thoughts.”

She added:

“The vigil is way for the community to come together to say “enough is enough”. Every woman should be able to go for a jog in the middle of the day and not fear violence. We should be safe in our homes and on our streets. Violence against women spiked during the lockdown across Carlow and Ireland.

“One in every four women will experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. Yet we have only 140 domestic violence bed spaces in Ireland and still no refuge in Carlow. Only 14% of rape cases reported to Gardaí are sent to trial and 90% of victims do not report these crimes at all. Sexism is systemic and endemic and we have to challenge it.

“We need systemic change across our institutes and a cultural shift to end these senseless acts of violence.”

Carlow locals appeal against removal of 'iconic' sugar factory tower

CSO reports almost 18,000 additional new cars licensed in Ireland in 2021

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media