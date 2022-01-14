Two Carlow schools to get extensions

Initial approval has been given for a significant investment in two schools in the Carlow region
Carlow-Kilkenny Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has welcomed initial project approval for significant investment in two schools in the Carlow region.
Initial approval has been given for a significant investment at Borris Vocational School.
“This extension will include two General Classrooms, four special education and training rooms, a graphics room, project store, a home economics room, two science labs and a prep area as well as a construction and preparation room, central activity room, general purpose dining area as well as space for lockers, toilets and more.
“I’m also delighted to announce that Bennakerry National School is to get much-needed extra space.
“Again, initial approval has been granted for extension and refurbishment works which will include two special education and training rooms and the reconfiguration of the existing old school building to accommodate two special education units.”
