Carlow locals appeal against removal of 'iconic' sugar factory tower

After 80 years in production, the Carlow sugar factory closed in 2005 with a loss of 190 full time jobs.
A renewed attempt to have Carlow's famed lime-kiln tower at the former sugar factory site removed from the counties protected structures list has been lodged by owners Greencore.
Many have opposed the removal of the "iconic structure" describing the tower as "the only remaining structure of our Irish sugar heritage."
Local artist Rennie Buenting told KCLR the structure needs to be kept.
"In 2017, the council received more than 200 submissions from people requesting that the lime-kiln tower be retained on the protected structures list
"It is an iconic structure and part of our Irish sugar heritage.
"It is the highest structure in the region and I think it could be turned into a viewing tower easily, which would be a wonderful amenity," she added.
Reports that the owners of the old sugar factory site in Carlow want the old lime kiln tower removed from protected structure! It would be very sad to see that happen, an iconic landmark. pic.twitter.com/rNNcNnCa6F— Alan O'Reilly (@saloreilly) January 13, 2022
Members of Carlow County Council are currently reviewing the development plan as part of a series of workshops, with a formal decision expected later this year.
Opposer's to the removal of the structure from the list are urging people to contact the local authority to inform them of their views and objections
