Leaving Cert students to hold protest today in Carlow

Students are calling for clarity around the Leaving Cert exams
Leaving Cert students are set to protest in Carlow this afternoon calling for clarity on the 2022 exam format.
Students will also gather in Wexford, Waterford, and Dublin to protest against a return to the traditional leaving certificate format.
A detailed consultation between representative bodies and the Department of Education will take place tomorrow (Thursday 20) with a decision expected by the end of the week.
The Second Level Student Union hope today's demonstrations will highlight the need for clarity around the exams with the hopes that students will be given the choice between predicted grades and written exams.
Public healthcare workers who worked on the frontline during the pandemic are to receive a once off €1,000 tax free payment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.