Carlow Gardaí investigating serious incident involving deceased man in town post office

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident that happened this morning, Friday January 21, after the body of a deceased man was brought into the post office by two other men in what is believed to be an attempt to claim his pension.

According to the Irish Times, the deceased man was held up by the two men who approached the counter in the post office. When a concerned staff member questioned the wellbeing of the deceased man, the two men dropped him to the floor and fled, a source familiar with the incident reported.

When staff went to check on the man they realised he was deceased.

A spokesman for the Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of an elderly male in the Carlow area this morning, Friday 21 January 2022 and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

No further details were available at this time.