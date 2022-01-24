Funding welcomed in Carlow as part of Active Travel Investment Programme 2022

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed funding of €2,515,000 for Carlow County Council as part of the Active Travel Investment Programme 2022.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “This is great news for the people of Carlow today.

“The local projects included for funding will help make our urban centres more attractive places to live, work and visit. It is good for public health and the environment and promotes the most economic and efficient transport system.

“Among the Carlow County Council projects to be allocated funding are: the River Burren Walking & Cycle Track - €200,000; Tullow Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme, Carlow - €200,000; Transport Studies / Mobility Plans (including Carlow Town) - €200,000; €270,000 for Carlow County Council Active Travel Office and €180,000 for the Hanover to Tyndall Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme.

“It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA added:

“It’s great to be in position once again this year to make such a substantial investment in infrastructure for active travel. The funding we are announcing today will support the provision of walking and cycling facilities in every part of the country.

"More people than ever want to cycle and walk as part of their daily journey, and it is incumbent on us to encourage them to precisely do that, so they can leave the car behind. This investment will make a big difference, not just in our major cities, but in towns and villages across Ireland.

"We will work with our partners in the local authorities to ensure that the projects announced today become a reality as soon as possible.”

See full list of Active Travel Investment Grant allocations for Carlow below:

- River Burren Walking & Cycle Track €200,000

- Hanover to Tyndall Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme €180,000

- Green Lane/Railway Road Junction Improvement Scheme €40,000

- Tullow Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme, Carlow €200,000

- Dublin Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme, Carlow €140,000

- Staplestown Rd/Pollerton Rd Permeability Link, Carlow €48,000

- River Barrow Walk Permeability Link, Carlow €80,000

- Tullow Town Orbital Walking & Cycling Scheme €150,000

- New Footpath Schemes - Grange, Kildavin, Borris €50,000

- Transport Studies / Mobility Plans - including Carlow Town €200,000

- Muinebheag Railway Crossings Study €52,000

- Light Segregation Cycle Schemes €50,000

- Low Cost Junction Tightening/Pedestrian Crossing Schemes €120,000

- Low-Cost Permeability Measures €80,000

- Safe Routes to Schools Programme - Support Infrastructure €100,000

- George Semple Bridge, Tinnahinch €20,000

- Mountain View Link, Hackettstown €60,000

- Rathoe Road, Tullow €100,000

- Fenagh Rd, Borris €60,000

- Springfield Park to Green Road Walking & Cycle Track €20,000

- Royal Oak Road, Bagnalstown €20,000

- Church Street, Graiguecullen €100,000

- Ashgrove, Carlow €150,000

- Cycle Parking €25,000

- Carlow County Council Active Travel Office - Staff Costs €270,000