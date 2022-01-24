Search

24 Jan 2022

Funding welcomed in Carlow as part of Active Travel Investment Programme 2022

Funding welcomed in Carlow as part of Active Travel Investment Programme 2022

€2,515,000 in funding has been allocated to Carlow County Council as part of the Active Travel Investment Programme 2022.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

24 Jan 2022 5:18 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed funding of €2,515,000 for Carlow County Council as part of the Active Travel Investment Programme 2022.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “This is great news for the people of Carlow today.

“The local projects included for funding will help make our urban centres more attractive places to live, work and visit. It is good for public health and the environment and promotes the most economic and efficient transport system.

“Among the Carlow County Council projects to be allocated funding are: the River Burren Walking & Cycle Track - €200,000; Tullow Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme, Carlow - €200,000; Transport Studies / Mobility Plans (including Carlow Town) - €200,000; €270,000 for Carlow County Council Active Travel Office and €180,000 for the Hanover to Tyndall Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme.

“It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA added:

“It’s great to be in position once again this year to make such a substantial investment in infrastructure for active travel. The funding we are announcing today will support the provision of walking and cycling facilities in every part of the country.

"More people than ever want to cycle and walk as part of their daily journey, and it is incumbent on us to encourage them to precisely do that, so they can leave the car behind. This investment will make a big difference, not just in our major cities, but in towns and villages across Ireland.

"We will work with our partners in the local authorities to ensure that the projects announced today become a reality as soon as possible.”

See full list of Active Travel Investment Grant allocations for Carlow below:

- River Burren Walking & Cycle Track €200,000

- Hanover to Tyndall Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme €180,000

- Green Lane/Railway Road Junction Improvement Scheme €40,000

- Tullow Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme, Carlow €200,000

- Dublin Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme, Carlow €140,000

- Staplestown Rd/Pollerton Rd Permeability Link, Carlow €48,000

- River Barrow Walk Permeability Link, Carlow €80,000

- Tullow Town Orbital Walking & Cycling Scheme €150,000

- New Footpath Schemes - Grange, Kildavin, Borris €50,000

- Transport Studies / Mobility Plans - including Carlow Town €200,000

- Muinebheag Railway Crossings Study €52,000

- Light Segregation Cycle Schemes €50,000

- Low Cost Junction Tightening/Pedestrian Crossing Schemes €120,000

- Low-Cost Permeability Measures €80,000

- Safe Routes to Schools Programme - Support Infrastructure €100,000

- George Semple Bridge, Tinnahinch €20,000

- Mountain View Link, Hackettstown €60,000

- Rathoe Road, Tullow €100,000

- Fenagh Rd, Borris €60,000

- Springfield Park to Green Road Walking & Cycle Track €20,000

- Royal Oak Road, Bagnalstown €20,000

- Church Street, Graiguecullen €100,000

- Ashgrove, Carlow €150,000

- Cycle Parking €25,000

- Carlow County Council Active Travel Office - Staff Costs €270,000

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media