Interior Inspiration | Year of the Tiger: 12 ways to work those stripes at home

Feeling decadent? The Year of the Tiger is a great excuse to free yourself from the confines of beige, grey and neutrals and channel some fierce flair to liven up your living area.

The symbol of power and lordliness, tigers love the limelight and will feel very much at home when they’re adding a new dimension to a feature wall, pouncing onto your bed with their luxurious stripes, or giving a new spin to a sofa with their bold orange and black colourway.

Here’s how to take a walk on the wild side and welcome a touch of tiger into your home…

1. Jonathan Adler Safari Rectangle Tray, Jonathan Adler

Posing proudly, anything you proffer on this Safari tray will look that much more tantalising with this fabulous feline taking centre stage.

2. Velvet Tiger Cushions, Graham & Green

With a choice of four vibrant colourways, this streak of hand-appliqued tigers on luxurious velvet will give a new lease of life to an accent chair or plain sofa.

3. Ceramic Tiger Head Vase, Dunelm

Whether you opt for fresh blooms, dried flowers or a faux fern, this ceramic tiger vase is a vision of loveliness.

4. Evans Lichfield Jungle Tiger Piped Cushion, Next

Set against a background of lush forests, these majestic creatures cry out to be scattered among a rich array of soft furnishings, in the bedroom or lounge.

5. Jungle Tiger Illustrations Art Print (Framed), Abstract House

If you’re more minimalist than more is more, contemporary artwork such as this jungle tiger illustration will complement a Scandi-style interior or chic white walls.

6. Caspian Jungle Bedding, Avalana

This striking bedding evokes an exotic wildlife sanctuary, where tigers peer through palms. Could this be the closest thing to a night safari, with the promise of sleeping within a whisker of a tiger?

7. Large Diamanté Effect Tiger Ornament, Next

Dressed in diamanté, we’ve a sweet spot for Tiana the Tiger, and you could always glam her up even more with a big cat rhinestone collar.

8. The Sofology Offbeat Chesterfield in Offbeat Tiger Print All Over Loveseat, £1899, and Storage Foot Stool, Sofology

An investment piece for sure, this lavish sofa (available in luxurious velvet or cosy chenille) is a statement in its own right, and can be styled up or down, based on how much you want to showcase your tiger reserve. Depending on your budget, the matching foot stool doubles up as a storage solution, for extra opulence and a touch of practicality.

9. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Tiger Tiger Black Cushion, Dunelm

Another cushion we’ve taken a shine to, this one’s embellished with a metallic foil tiger motif for some surplus glamour.

10. Paloma Home Pouncing Tigers Duvet Set, Freemans

Plush and playful, this Pouncing Tigers bedding can be layered with tactile fabrics – think faux fur throw in burnt orange for those all-important creature comforts.

11. George Pink Tiger Dispenser and Tumbler Set, Direct.asda.com

For a quick fix, tiger treats in the bathroom could be complemented with sage green and dusty pink towels. But this daring duo next to the sink is bound to liven up your mornings.

12. Jungle is Massive Wallpaper in Jungle Green, Lust Home

Feeling fierce? A feature wall with a streak of tigers, who look ready to roar or pounce, provides the perfect backdrop for indoor palm plants – like a Chinese Fan Palm with star-shaped leaves.