Inclusive gymnastics for children with physical disabilities available in Carlow
Inclusive gymnastics for children with a physical disability will soon be available in Carlow.
Hosted by Carlow Gymnastics Club, this four week programme will start Saturday February 4 from 2pm to 3pm.
This programme, in partnership with gymABLE, IWA Sport and carlow sports partnership, is suitable for children with a physical disability from ages 5 to 10. More groups and ages will be added in the coming weeks.
The 4 week programme is €20 which is payable on the day but places are limited. You can make a booking here.
For more information contact Teresa on tomeara@carlowcoco.ie
