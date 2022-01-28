Search

28 Jan 2022

Tullow's St Patrick's Day parade will return this year

This year's parade is planned for 2pm on March 17

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

28 Jan 2022 12:49 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The St Patrick's Day parade is set to make a triumphant return to Tullow this march following its cancellation the past two years due to Covid restrictions.

Confirming the welcome news on KCLR, Denis Ryan of the Develop Tullow Association said:

"The people of Tullow and the surrounding area deserve something to look forward to in the short term so we have decided to go ahead with the St Patrick's Day Parade as we would have in the past, pre-pandemic."

This year's parade is planned for 2pm on March 17 and Mr Ryan has expressed his hopes that as many people as possible will take part.

"We're putting the call out for any participants, no matter what form it is, walking groups or floats, any commercial entity that wants to take part can contact us and we will try to facilitate them as best we can."

There is no theme as of yet, but animals and quad bikes are banned due to health and safety concerns.

Local News

