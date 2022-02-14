Elderly man still on life support following attack in his home

Gardaí have said an elderly man remains on life support weeks after he was attacked in his home.

Detectives are carrying out a number of searches at Skreen in Co Sligo as they investigate the assault on Tom Niland which took place on January 18.

Three masked men forced their way into a house at Doonflynn on the N59, and assaulted Mr Niland, leaving him with serious head and upper body injuries.

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor said: “Tom remains in a critical condition and on life support at Sligo University Hospital.

“A Garda family liaison officer continues to support his family at this time throughout their ordeal.

“Gardaí are carrying out a number of searches along the N59, between Doonflynn, Dromore West and along the route leading up as far as Lough Easkey.

“Significant evidence connected with this crime has already been recovered along this route.

“The searches today, are to identify and recover any other material of evidential value to this investigation.”

The officer added: “I am utilising every resource at my disposal in this investigation.

“Today’s searches involves the Sligo Divisional Search team, the Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Garda Water Unit, Garda Air Support, local Civil Defence and community volunteers.

“I am overwhelmed with the significant level of community support and information being received by the investigation team at Sligo Garda Station.

“I am determined that the criminals who carried out this crime will be brought to justice and my Investigation team are working tirelessly to ensure this happens.

“I am very aware that this horrendous crime on an elderly man has ignited huge debate, generated conversations and caused fear in the local community here in Skreen and indeed across the country.

“If you believe you have information that is of assistance to the investigation team please provide that information directly to the investigation team in Sligo at 071 9157000.”